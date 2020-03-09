Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Casemiro Admits Defeat Could Cost Side La Liga

Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro has conceded that their 2-1 loss at Real Betis on Sunday could cost them the La Liga title.

Concise News reports that Los Blancos could not displace Barcelona at the summit of La Liga after disappointing again at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

“In order to win LaLiga, we have to play well in every game, and we didn’t play well today,” Casemiro stated.

“If the opponent is the better team, which [Betis] were, we have to congratulate them and keep working because we weren’t at the level we were at in our last game.

“We didn’t play like we did against Barcelona.

“[This defeat] could cost us La Liga, but we have to think game by game.”

Real Madrid’s attitude was dreadful – Maldini

In related news, Real Madrid’s attitude and lack of intensity was a problem during their 2-1 loss to Real Betis, Marca’s Julio Maldonado, known as Maldini, explained.

The analyst was at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and discussed the Spanish capital city side’s display at full time.

“It was a dreadful performance from Real Madrid,” he noted.

“They deserved to lose, just as Sergio Ramos admitted after the game.

“Real Madrid have had a match that was, quite frankly, bad.

“It was dreadful, even in terms of their attitude.

“It reminded me of their match away at Real Valladolid, even though they ended up winning that game.

“I think that Real Madrid think their individual talent will get them the win in one piece of play.”