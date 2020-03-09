Read Buhari’s Message To Osinbajo On 63th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, as he celebrates his 63rd birthday anniversary.
In a telephone call Sunday afternoon to his deputy, the President commended Osinbajo’s loyalty and dedication to the administration.
President Buhari noted that the intellectual capacity of the Vice-President has impacted positively on the overall accomplishments of the Federal Government, most notably, in the economic and social intervention programmes.
The President joined family members, friends and associates of Prof. Osinbajo in wishing him joyous birthday celebrations.
He also prayed that the Almighty God will endow the Vice-President with greater wisdom and long life to continue to serve the nation and humanity.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.