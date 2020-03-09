Obasanjo Reacts To Emir Sanusi’s Dethronement

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has penned a letter to dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, saying his sack from office was undeserved.

Sanusi was sacked on Monday by the Kano State Government and sent on exile.

The Kano State Government has already announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

Reacting to the development, Obasanjo, in a letter addressed to Sanusi said his dethronement was undeserved.

He said Sanusi’s dethronement was also good because he paid the price, but he did not state in the letter what price the former emir paid.

The letter reads: “I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff, I heard the sad and the good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it was undeserved. It is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity.

“Please, accept, Your Royal Highness, the assurance of my highest consideration.”