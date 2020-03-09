Nollywood Actor Prophesies Teni’s Marriage Proposal, Grammy Awards Nomination

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu appears to have gone spiritual as he prophesies that afrobeats star Teni would get a marriage proposal soon, as well as Grammys Awards nomination.

He gave the prophecy in an Instagram post on Monday.

According to the actor, who congratulated Teni, the Grammys awards is not only meant to be won by men, but women as well.

Maduagwu wrote “Teni will get a #GrammyAward nomination and a surprise #marriage proposal next year… 🙄🙄This prophecy just came in, congrats in advance #dear sister, indeed, what a man can do, a woman can do better, 🤷‍♀️so many singers in #Naija got a #Grammy nomination but did not win, maybe its because that #music award is kept for a Nigerian woman, 🤣could #Teni be the woman that is born to put #smiles on the faces of Nigerians by winning this Grammy next year?

“I know minimum wage haters will say only a male #singer can win this grammy award in #Nigeria that she can only get a nomination but will not win it, 👿are you people God? I prophecy to all the #beautiful girls reading this, as Teni will be getting a surprise marriage proposal next year, God will do yours too if you can shout a billonaire amen.