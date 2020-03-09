Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, March 9th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, March 9th, 2020.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says shortage of gas is the reason for the recent blackout in parts of the country. Sapele National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP), Olorunsogo NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP and Azura Edo are among the plants affected. Spokesperson for the company, Ndidi Mbah, explained that the gas shortage had restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received double pay and life pensions. The Nigerian government wants the list in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of a court. A court judgment in 2019 had ordered the federal government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by ex-governors and ministers.

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday sent messages to leaders of Italy, Iran, and South Korea, expressing “deep sympathies” with them over the increasing number of deaths from coronavirus. Italy’s death toll from the new coronavirus shot up to 366 on Sunday, while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has deactivated more than two million improperly registered SIMs across mobile networks in Nigeria. “By our records, all improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards across Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s) in Nigeria have been completely deactivated,” Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said in a statement.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday asked the world to break down barriers against gender equality and women’s rights as the world marks the 2020 International Women’s Day. Jonathan, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria’s 2015 general election, recognised the strength and resilience of women. “Today the world celebrates your strength and resilience. We recognize your sacrifices and achievements in all walks of life,” the former president said in a statement.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was on Sunday reportedly attacked by youths in Ohaji Egbema area of the southeast state. “The youths of Mmahu community who upon sighting the Governor’s convoy started shouting ‘Onye Oshi Vote, Onye Oshi Vote,’ throwing bottles and weapons at the Bulletproof SUV of the Governor which eventually damaged the Governor’s car,” Vanguard quoted a source as saying.

A Nigerian who passed through Washington D. C., United States, has tested positive for coronavirus in neighbouring state of Maryland. The Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, announced this at a news conference on Saturday night, saying all the persons the Nigerian had contact with are being traced in the city. Meanwhile, 19 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, with the number of infections in the country now more than 400.

South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday confirmed the third case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. This third patient is understood to be the wife of the country’s first coronavirus patient. “This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of a group of 10,” Mkhize said in a statement.

As the debate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federalism rages, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that “Biafra is the only option.” A message on his known Twitter handle on Sunday read: “In 1967, Gowon, North & SW rejected RESTRUCTURING (known then as ABURI) & banded together in a GENOCIDAL war against Biafrans that stood for ‘restructuring’. Today, SW, NC plus Gowon, Danjuma, OBJ are BEGGING for restructuring. Isn’t Elohim wonderful! #Biafra is the ONLY option.”

NPFL leaders Plateau United have brightened their chances of winning the title for the second time with a 1-0 win at rivals Wikki Tourists in a tension-soaked match. Fans of the home side temporarily disrupted the matchday 23 fixture, played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balawa Stadium, after the Jos-based side, took the lead through Sunday Anthony in the 33rd minute. It was a winning return to Bauchi for Plateau United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who managed Wikki between 2015 and 2016.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.