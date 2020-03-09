Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case

The Federal Government has called for calm as it confirmed the second case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a press briefing in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation is under control.

He said the patient, who has been in isolation in the last two weeks, is now under quarantine, adding that the fresh coronavirus case tested positive on March 8.

Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24.

He had lodged at a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day.

He fell sick on the third day of his stay in the country and tested positive for the disease two days after.

Subsequently, 39 people who had contact with him were quarantined while the federal government commenced the search for those who were on board the Turkish Airline flight that brought him to the country.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Also confirming the news, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Monday said the victim was said to be one of those under isolation.

NCDC tweeted, “This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun state.

“The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.”

Concise News had reported that Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease on Friday, following the arrival of an Italian businessman from Milan, which has the highest rate of the infection in Europe.

The patient, who tested positive to the virus last week Friday, has been quarantined and undergoing treatment.

The government of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria, has said the Italian being treated for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba, has suffered depression.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the Italian, who had been at the centre for one week, was responding to treatment, but would only be released when he would no longer be a threat to the other members of society.

“The Italian has been with us for one week now; his clinical situation is quite stable, the symptoms are dramatically resolving; so, we are expectant that we will continue to make this kind of progress.

“Sometime over the weekend, he developed a respiratory symptom, and we initiated some therapy in the form of ant-viral, which are not curative, but just to make it easier for his immune system to fight the infection. He seems to have responded to that; so we are keeping him on that and there are no side effects.

“As of today (Wednesday), he is in a better spirit; he requested psychosocial support as he was getting a bit depressed because he is in isolation. He is the only person in the ward, and of course, very few visitors, because his family is not in Nigeria.

“His last viral load, which is the measure of the virus in his body, shows that the level is going down. If that trend continues he will be better. I can’t give the precise estimate in terms of the date that he will be released, it may not be long, perhaps another week. As soon as he is not secreting the viruses, that means he is no longer contagious.

“However, to be safe, after we get the first negative, we wait a few days and repeat it and if the second test is negative then we are confident that he can return to the community without posing a danger to other people,” Abayomi said.