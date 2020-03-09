Naira Marley Buys Range Rover Evoque For Zlatan’s Girlfriend

Rave of the moment Naira Marley has surprised his ally Zlatan’s girlfriend with a Range Rover Evoque on the occasion of her birthday.

Naira Marley described her as hardworking, while he shared photos of the car.

The singer wrote “@shigh_lofe happy birthday again.. I bought u this small car, well u said u want evoque abi? u deserve it sha fvcking hardworking. I’m gonna give u ten sexy b!tches to yourself today.”

Recall that the singers were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2019.