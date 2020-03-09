Naira Marley Buys Range Rover Evoque For Zlatan’s Girlfriend

Rave of the moment Naira Marley has surprised his ally Zlatan’s girlfriend with a Range Rover Evoque on the occasion of her birthday.
Naira Marley described her as hardworking, while he shared photos of the car.
The singer wrote “@shigh_lofe happy birthday again.. I bought u this small car, well u said u want evoque abi? u deserve it sha fvcking hardworking. I’m gonna give u ten sexy b!tches to yourself today.”
Recall that the singers were arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2019.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.