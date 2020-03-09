Mike Bamiloye Sends Message To Men Who Maltreat Wives

For the past few days Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has been dishing out marital advice, this time it’s targeted at men who maltreat their wives.

In an Instagram post in the early hours of Monday, Bamiloye said every slaps on their wives’ face also hits men back.

He also stated that men also share same curses placed on their wives.

“Every blow or slap you land on your wife…. hits you back immediately. Every curse you rain on your wife…drop on you immediately. because…. he who loves his wife, loves himself, and he who hates his wife, hates himself.”

Days ago, the evangelist pointed out that some married men want their wives dead so they can remarry.

Bamiloye stated this in a Instagram post where he spoke on the consequences of having a nagging and contentous wife.

According to him, many men are unhappy ad only enduring their marriages but pretend that all is well.

The evangelist said that those men only wish their wives would die because that is the only acceptable condition in which the

bible has given them to remarry.

He wrote “Unfortunately, some married men are ENDURING their marriage instead of ENJOYING it, because the CONTENTOUS

WIFE had made the home very unpleasant. I strongly believe that there are some of such men who would wish their wives

would die off so that they can be free doctrinally speaking to marry another woman now with much caution. This is what the

Bible means when it says “Better to live in a desert than with a nagging and a CONTENTIOUS wife” and in another portion, it

says: It is better to go and live on the top of the roof corner than stay inside the house with a quarrelsome wife.