Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Monday, March 9th, 2020, on Concise News.

The Nigerian government has called for calm as it confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known during a press briefing in Edo state on Monday, assuring Nigerians that the situation was under control.

He said the patient, who has been in isolation for two weeks and tested positive for the virus on 8 March, has been quarantined.

Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24.

He had lodged at a hotel close to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, before moving to Ewekoro in Ogun state, the next day.

Saudi Arabia has put a stop to air and sea links between it and nine countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Kingdom.

According to an official source at Saudi’s Ministry of Interior, restriction affects passengers from the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Others include the Republic of Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of South Korea, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Italy and the Republic of Iraq.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.