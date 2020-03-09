Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Monday, March 9th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Monday, March 9th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Former Presidential Aspirant Adamu Garba Says Biafra Dead

Adamu Garba, former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, has stated that Biafra is dead and buried.

He also urged those agitating for the actualisation of Biafra to dump the idea and look for something better to do.

This was after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe opposed the senate approval of $22.79bn external loan by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abaribe tackled the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, for “shutting out the rest of the senate members on the approval of the loan.” Read more here.

Biafra Is Only Option, IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Insists

As the debate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federalism rages, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that “Biafra is the only option”.

The pro-Biafran leader, despite being on ‘self-exile’, has not lessened his crusade against the Nigerian state.

A message on his known Twitter handle on Sunday read: “In 1967, Gowon, North & SW rejected RESTRUCTURING (known then as ABURI) & banded together in a GENOCIDAL war against Biafrans that stood for ‘restructuring’. Today, SW, NC plus Gowon, Danjuma, OBJ are BEGGING for restructuring. Isn’t Elohim wonderful! #Biafra is the ONLY option.” Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.