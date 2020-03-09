I Vowed To Remain Virgin Until Marriage- Don Jazzy

Legendary music producer Don Jazzy in a recent social media post revealed he had vowed to remain a virgin until marriage, Concise News reports.

Don Jazzy shared an old photo which seemed like one taken in his teenage years, with the caption explaining the decision he took then.

He wrote “The day I took this pic was the day I made a decision to remain a virgin until I get married. Guess the name of my designer top.”

Meanwhile, the music producer recently revealed that he would want to be a taxi driver for a week.

Don Jazzy said this while revealing his next plan after narrating how he visited the courtroom.

According to him, he had always wanted to visit it to see how things were done and finally had the chance to.

He wrote: “I have always wanted to be in a court room. So today i decided to go gate crash and observe proceedings. I was well received actually. I was in Justice P. A Bassi’s court at NIC. It was fun and also enlightening. 😁😁. SHOUT OUT TO @regina_drs for the hook up. Next on my bucket list I want to be a taxi driver for one week. So one of you taxi companies should hit me up ASAP.”