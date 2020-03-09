American singer and dancer Ciara has joined the rest of women around the globe to celebrate the female gender.
Concise News reports that Sunday, March 8 was set aside to celebrate women across the globe.
In commemoration of the day, Ciara took to her social media handle to emphasise the power of women.
The singer wrote “Through every obstacle, challenge, and opportunity, I’m continually reminded that there’s absolutely nothing a woman can’t do or overcome. I’m so proud of US”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.