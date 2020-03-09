American singer and dancer Ciara has joined the rest of women around the globe to celebrate the female gender.

Concise News reports that Sunday, March 8 was set aside to celebrate women across the globe.

In commemoration of the day, Ciara took to her social media handle to emphasise the power of women.

The singer wrote “Through every obstacle, challenge, and opportunity, I’m continually reminded that there’s absolutely nothing a woman can’t do or overcome. I’m so proud of US”