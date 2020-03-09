Google Announce Training Of 20,000 Women Across Africa

Google has announced that it would train 20,000 women across Africa in 2020 as part of its commitment to African women.

Mrs Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Head, Brand and Reputation, Google Sub Sahara Africa, stated this at a ‘Women Will’ event organised in partnership with Google to mark the 2020 International Women’s Day on Monday in Lagos.

Women Will is a Google initiative to create opportunities for women in Africa.

Aderemi-Makinde said 5,000 women would be trained in 17 cities across Africa, including Abeokuta, Abuja, Ado Ekiti, Ibadan, Yaba, Uyo and five other cities in Nigeria.

She said through the programme, Google would empower the initial 5,000 women with Entrepreneurship, Workplace Readiness, Leadership and Technology Skills, starting with an empowerment drive in March and April.

According to her, another group of 15,000 women would be trained on the continent through community-driven initiatives via Women Will across Sub-saharan Africa.

“On International Women’s Day in 2019, Google announced the launch of Women Will, Google’s initiative to create opportunities for women, in Africa under the Grow with Google umbrella.

“Since then, we have reached more than 10,000 women across eight countries and 26 communities. With 26 chapters across Africa.

“Women Will has helped create access to networks, skills and opportunities for women across the continent,” she said.