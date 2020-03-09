The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration has appointed the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, as the new Emir of Kano following the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II.
Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, made the announcement which, according to him, takes immediate effect.
More to come…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.