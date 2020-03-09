EPL: Redknapp Impressed by One Thing Ighalo Does Well At Man Utd

In the English Premier League (EPL), an English retired professional footballer, Jamie Redknapp is impressed with Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo’s hold-up play.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian striker was introduced late on in the second half of the Manchester derby on Sunday, which his club won two-nil. Fans were impressed by Ighalo’s contribution despite his cameo.

“When you’re struggling, you’re hanging on, you want your center-forward to get hold of the ball,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“Just hold it up and do something special for you. He [Ighalo] keeps it alive, it’s a lovely backheel and look what you get at the end of it.”

Former United full-back Gary Neville also speaking on Sky Sports thinks Ighalo will be well-suited playing against the smaller teams that tend to defend deep, something the Red Devils have struggled against this season.

“I think he would do well in those type of games because Martial and James aren’t as suited,” Neville said.

“Rashford I’d put into that category as well when opposition defences do sit deep and they’ve got to be a little bit cuter and they haven’t got the space to run into.

“And Ighalo has good feet, so he would come into play in those types of games, with Juan Mata.”

Ighalo and Manchester United visit LASK 0n Thursday, before Tottenham on Sunday.