EPL: Man Utd Star Eyeing Euros

English Premier League (EPL) star, Anthony Martial of Manchester United has expressed his desire to be part of the Euro 2020 party later this year.

Concise News reports that Martial is the first Man United player to score in both Premier League Manchester derbies in the same season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006-07 season.

When asked by RMC Sport if he hopes to return to the international stage this year, Martial responded: “Yes, I’m thinking about it. I want to go to the Euros. We’ll see. I do my job, that’s all.

“I’m trying to do my best to help United finish in the top four. I will try to score as many goals as possible to finish the season well.”

The attacker was a part of the France squad which reached the Euro 2016 Final and came on as a substitute during the extra-time defeat to Portugal in the showpiece event.

The 24-year-old has been in great goal-scoring form of late, scoring five times in his last seven Manchester United appearances.

Martial and United visit Austrian side LASK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.