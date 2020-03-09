EPL: ‘Man United Were In Complete Control Against Man City’ – Former Red Devils Player

Former Manchester United player, Owen Hargreaves has opined that the Red Devils “were in complete control of the game” despite City having a larger share of possession in Sunday’s derby in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that an action-packed clash at Old Trafford saw Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay score for the hosts.

“I just felt that, as much as City dominated possession, United were in complete control of the game,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions.

“I thought they had more chances and looked the most dangerous team.

“Individually, Wan-Bissaka against Raheem Sterling, he didn’t get a kick.

“Luke Shaw was outstanding again in that position, Dan James ran the channels, Anthony Martial was clinical, the midfield three were very good. Bruno Fernandes again was decisive.

“I just thought there were so many top performances from Manchester United. That’s what Ole spoke about, the attitude. That’s what Sir Alex [Ferguson] gave the players, he demanded that attitude.

“That’s why the fans were so up for it, they felt that from the players. That’s why that second goal came.

“Even though they had the lead, they still found a way when they got possession – which they didn’t have much of – to pose a threat.

“Overall from Manchester United, it was a huge performance. Champions League football is what this club is all about and it looks like they have every chance of being there next season.”

Manchester United visit LASK 0n Thursday, before Tottenham on Sunday.