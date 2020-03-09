EPL: Man United Star Named PFA Player Of The Month For February

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Month for February.
Concise News reports that the ex-Sporting Lisbon skipper has provided two assists in the games against Chelsea and Watford.
Since making his debut on 1st February, the Portugal international has been involved in more goals (5) than any other player.
The 25-year-old won the February award by a landslide after picking up 58% of the vote in a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media.
The full results of the vote for December’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month award were as follows:
– Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 58%
– Rui Patricio (Wolves) – 19%
– Harry Maguire (Manchester United) – 8%
– Dwight McNeil (Burnley) – 6%
– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 4%
