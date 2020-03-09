EPL: Leicester Thrash Aston Villa To Restore Eight-point Lead Over Chelsea

Leicester kept their Champions League dream alive on Monday with the 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium that keeps Dean Smith’s side in the relegation zone.

Harvey Barnes capitalised on Pepe Reina’s goalkeeping error to give the home side a first-half lead before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score twice in the second half.

Barnes added his second and Leicester’s fourth late in the game as Villa capitulated to their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Villa had the chance to move out of the drop zone with a victory but this defeat, in which they mustered only one shot on target, means they remain one place off the bottom.

This ended a four-game winless run for Brendan Rodgers’ side and strengthens their grip on third spot by restoring their eight-point advantage over Chelsea in fourth.

A similar result for Chelsea on Sunday had reduced the gap between the London side in fourth position and Leicester to just five, but the foxes restored the gap in style by destroying the Villians.