Home » Emir Of Kano: Son Of Late Ado Bayero Enthroned

Emir Of Kano: Son Of Late Ado Bayero Enthroned

By - 3 hours on March 09, 2020
Emir Of Kano: Son Of Late Ado Bayero Replaces Sanusi

His appointment followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II (image courtesy: www.guardian.ng)

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has been appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

His appointment followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II on Monday.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment, which, according to him, takes immediate effect.

New Emir Of Kano Emerges

Emir of Kano palace (image courtesy: Premium Times)

The government of the state had earlier on Monday announced the dethronement of Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Aminu Ado Bayero studied Mass Communication at the Bayero University, Kano, and was first appointed as district head of Nassarawa in 1990 by his late father.

He was named the Emir of Bichi in 2019 after the Kano State governor divided the Kano Emirate into four.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.