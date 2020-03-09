Emir Of Kano: Son Of Late Ado Bayero Enthroned

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has been appointed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration as the new Emir of Kano.

His appointment followed the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II on Monday.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment, which, according to him, takes immediate effect.

The government of the state had earlier on Monday announced the dethronement of Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Aminu Ado Bayero studied Mass Communication at the Bayero University, Kano, and was first appointed as district head of Nassarawa in 1990 by his late father.

He was named the Emir of Bichi in 2019 after the Kano State governor divided the Kano Emirate into four.