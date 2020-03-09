Emir Of Kano: Nigerians React To Dethronement Of Sanusi

Nigerian have taken to social media to condemn the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports.

The government of Kano state on Monday announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said on his official Twitter handle.

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission had last week summoned the Emir to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.

But Sanusi secured a restriction order from a court to stop the anti-corruption commission from investigating him.

Some Nigerians have condemned the action of the Kano government.

See some reactions below.

The look on @dawisu's face to @GovUmarGanduje reads more like. "Oga what the **** have you just done?" pic.twitter.com/W76Lhbbtlm — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) March 9, 2020

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been dethroned. I feel no sympathy for him. This man was hired by Buhari & APC to spread untold lies that $20billion was missing under GEJ. Today this same Buhari, Ganduje and APC has dethroned him as Emir of Kano. Karma is a bitch. I laugh in GEJ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zp8KImbDZg — The Omonile Lawyer™ (@MatthewOttah) March 9, 2020

BREAKING NEWS; EMIR SANUSI DETHRONED: The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi Ii at a special sitting held today by the council. pic.twitter.com/e9yMySVfbC — Peacock (@dawisu) March 9, 2020

History repeats itself, in 1963, Emir Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I was dethroned as a result of the power struggle between him and Ahmadu Bello. 57 years later, his son Emir Sanusi Mohammed Sanusi II is dethroned by Governor Ganduje. pic.twitter.com/8aiU9GF2K6 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) March 9, 2020

Sanusi stopped lobbying to save himself at some point – his endgame is still to come and he can only be silenced temporarily, man might sneak off on exile via medical check-up soon. Whatever happens – we need him to be angry with the status quo, the APC brigands in power. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 9, 2020

This Sanusi slander is just funny. We say no permanent friends in politics just permanent interests, so why y'all making it look like it was a taboo for him to switch up on GEJ? If anything the Emirates has just lost a refined, exposed, reform oriented Emir and its their loss. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) March 9, 2020

Trying to paint what Sanusi is going through under Ganduje as karma for calling out the corruption in GEJ's govt is absolute nonsense. GEJ wasn't exactly an exemplary president & he rightfully got what he deserved. Let's face the problem that is Buhari & leave the past alone. — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 9, 2020

Whatever the record, history will say that Sanusi Lamido was once the Emir of Kano. Sanusi will become even more relevant in the politics of the North and Nigeria – and I'll be all too happy to see him angry. Ganduje and his Aso Rock backers will not be in power forever. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 9, 2020

I believe Ganduje is just the poster-child of this agenda to frustrate and dethrone Emir Sanusi. Abuja’s handwriting isn’t hard to read, but that’s a story for another day. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 9, 2020

The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our https://t.co/Dg67VOHkHF also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 9, 2020

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, one of the few Northerners who speak up against child marriage, poverty, out of school children & drug addiction has been removed. After they tried to suppress his voice for many months. You wonder what manner of politics this is & to what end. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 9, 2020

I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020