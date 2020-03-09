Home » Emir Of Kano: Nigerians React To Dethronement Of Sanusi

Emir Of Kano: Nigerians React To Dethronement Of Sanusi

By - 2 hours on March 09, 2020
Emir Sanusi dethroned

Emir Muhammad Sanusi. Image credit: Channels TV

Nigerian have taken to social media to condemn the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Concise News reports.

The government of Kano state on Monday announced the removal of the monarch over allegations that he had consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this at a State Executive Council meeting.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said on his official Twitter handle.

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission had last week summoned the Emir to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.

But Sanusi secured a restriction order from a court to stop the anti-corruption commission from investigating him.

Some Nigerians have condemned the action of the Kano government.

See some reactions below.

