Emir Of Kano: Dethroned Sanusi Whisked Off To Nasarawa

Security Operatives have reportedly taken the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to Nasarawa, where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.
Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by a heavy security personnel of DSS, Police and Military.
An impeccable source at the Government House hinted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who is presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, is set to announce the new emir any moment.
The Nation reports that the names of some powerful aristocrats with direct lineage to the Palace were tabled before Ganduje, who has the constitutional powers to appoint an Emir.
