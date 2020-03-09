The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared the commencement of a two-week warning strike.

President of the union Professor Biodun Ogunyemi said the move was necessary in order to get the federal government to implement all outstanding issues.

Briefing journalists on Monday after a National Executive Committee meeting in Enugu, the ASUU president said that the issues include: the alleged imposition of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), Poor funding and proliferation of State universities.

He added that the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement, non-remittance of third party deduction of salaries of members and non-payment of February 2020 salaries among others also dominated issues raised at the NEC meeting.

The ASUU president also called on the government to rejig the security architecture of the country, address infrastructural decay, and inadequate power supply.