Why I Kissed Maradona – Tevez

Boca Juniors forward, Carlos Tevez has explained that he kissed soccer legend, Diego Maradona because he needed some ‘luck’.

Concise News reports that Tevez’s fierce drive from 20 yards in the 72nd minute was too hot to handle and helped Boca Juniors to a 1-0 win over Gimnasia y Esgrima on Sunday.

It also meant Boca claimed the Superliga Argentina title by a single point over their fiercest rivals, River Plate.

“I knew I had to kiss Diego (Maradona), I was lucky that way…sometimes you have to look for luck,” Tevez said via Ole.

‘El Apache’ is a Champions League, Serie A, Premier League winner and Olympic Gold medalist.

The 36-year-old counts Manchester United, Juventus, Man City and Shanghai Shenhua among his former employers.

For Maradona, a player widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all-time, he is currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata.

The 59-year-old coached Tevez when he was boss of the Argentinian national team between 2008 and 2010.