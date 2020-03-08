UFC 248: Israel Adesanya Beats Yoel Romero To Retain Belt

Israel Adesanya on Sunday morning took down Cuban mixed martial artist Yoel Romero at T-Mobile Arena in the USA to remain the UFC middleweight champion.

Concise News reports that it came down to the final round for ‘The Last Stylebender’ to stay undefeated, defending his title against Romero at UFC 248.

The 30-year-old was named winner by unanimous decision.

In winning the fight, Adesanya runs his undefeated record to 19-0 and solidifies himself as the best middleweight on the planet. He added one of the scariest fighters in the division to a list of victims that already includes Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

Adesanya’s ascent to UFC stardom has been drastic. He made his UFC debut in February 2018 and has skyrocketed to impressive champion in 2020.

Now, the Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter will likely turn his focus to other challengers in the middleweight division, although he seems to have set his sights on an even bigger picture.