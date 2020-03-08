Home » U-17 Women’s World Cup: How Nigeria Destroyed Guinea In Conakry

By - 1 hour on March 08, 2020
Chinyere Kalu put the Flamingos in front, before Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran netted a hat-trick and a double respectively to silence the Guineans

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingos, made a powerful start to their qualification bid for the 2020 World Cup in Indo, with a 6-1 demolition of hosts Guinea in Conakry.

Bankole Olowookere's team earned the big win at the September 28 Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2020

Concise News reports that the Bankole Olowookere team, who earned the big win at the September 28 Stadium on Saturday, will host the Guineans on 14 March in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chinyere Kalu put Nigeria in front, before Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran netted a hat-trick and a double respectively to silence the scanty home fans.

Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran netted a hat-trick and a double respectively

The winner of the Nigeria-versus-Guinea tie will take on either Ghana or Liberia in the final round of the qualifiers.

