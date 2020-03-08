U-17 Women’s World Cup: How Nigeria Destroyed Guinea In Conakry

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingos, made a powerful start to their qualification bid for the 2020 World Cup in Indo, with a 6-1 demolition of hosts Guinea in Conakry.

Concise News reports that the Bankole Olowookere team, who earned the big win at the September 28 Stadium on Saturday, will host the Guineans on 14 March in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chinyere Kalu put Nigeria in front, before Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran netted a hat-trick and a double respectively to silence the scanty home fans.

The winner of the Nigeria-versus-Guinea tie will take on either Ghana or Liberia in the final round of the qualifiers.