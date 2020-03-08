U-17 Women’s World Cup: How Nigeria Destroyed Guinea In Conakry

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Flamingos, made a powerful start to their qualification bid for the 2020 World Cup in Indo, with a 6-1 demolition of hosts Guinea in Conakry.
Concise News reports that the Bankole Olowookere team, who earned the big win at the September 28 Stadium on Saturday, will host the Guineans on 14 March in Lagos, Nigeria.
Chinyere Kalu put Nigeria in front, before Yemisi Samuel and Rofiat Imuran netted a hat-trick and a double respectively to silence the scanty home fans.
The winner of the Nigeria-versus-Guinea tie will take on either Ghana or Liberia in the final round of the qualifiers.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.