Three Real Madrid Stars Left Out Of Brazil’s Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil Head Coach, Tite has left out the trio of Marcelo, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in Seleção’s squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru later this month.

Concise News understands that also missing on Brazil’s 24-man squad is Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, who would not feature due to injury.

The star name in the squad meanwhile remains Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG) forward, Neymar Jr.

Marcelo has had to fight to position at Madrid this season with Ferland Mendy.

The experienced Marcelo has been with Real Madrid since 2007 and is a full international since 2006.

19-year-old Vinicius Junior – scorer in the El Clasico last Sunday – had come in for some stick from the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu as his end product did not match his attractive approach play.

For Rodrygo, 19, he has been in and out of the Castilla team.

Brazil are currently ranked No.3 in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), and they are perched among their South American counterparts.