South Africa Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, on Sunday confirmed the third case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Concise News understands that this third patient is the wife of South Africa’s first coronavirus patient.

“This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of a group of 10,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is therefore the third confirmed case in South Africa.”

But the couple’s children have tested negative.

“He was upbeat and jovial. I also spoke to the doctor who is treating him. She confirmed that this patient is responding well and is now asymptomatic. At the right time, as determined by the treating doctors, the patient will be retested to check his recovery progress,” the minister added.