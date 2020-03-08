The police in Rivers State, southern Nigeria, have killed one Ekeni Ore-Owaji Titus, a notorious criminal, also known as ‘Small Witch’, in Andoni area of the oil-rich state.

Concise News reports that a combined team of security operatives killed “Small Witch” and two other members of his gang.

“On sighting us, we engaged them in a gun battle. But they were over powered by the Joint Taskforce that went in search of the notorious kidnappers in Asarama,” spokesman for the police in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said.

“The gang was responsible for heinous crimes in that area, including the kidnapped of three policemen last year as well as the recent exchange of gun fire between the police and some hoodlums.

“They were also responsible for the killing of a Headmistress along the Ogoni, Andoni Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road last month and also the killing of a police inspector of the Anti Cultism Unit.

“Items recovered from them includes: five magazines, One AK47 containing about 120 live ammunition, a wooden gun others.”