Oshiomhole: APC Cancels Tuesday Emergency NEC Meeting

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a notification stating that the party fixed an emergency National Executive Committee meeting for Tuesday.

National Legal Adviser of APC, Babatunde Ogala, and National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a statement jointly signed on Saturday.

Concise News had reported that an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC was scheduled to hold in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17.

A statement by the former acting National Secretary, Victor T. Giadom, on Friday night invited all NEC members to attend the emergency meeting in line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of the party.

The meeting was scheduled to hold by 3:00 pm prompt at the National Executive Committee Hall at the party national secretariat in Abuja.