NPFL leaders Plateau United have brightened their chances of winning the title for the second time with a 1-0 win at rivals Wikki Tourists in a tension-soaked match.

Concise News reports that fans of the home side temporarily disrupted the matchday 23 fixture, played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balawa Stadium, after the Jos-based side, took the lead through Sunday Anthony in the 33rd minute.

It was a winning return to Bauchi for Plateau United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who managed Wikki between 2015 and 2016.

By virtues of this win, Plateau are on 43 points, one ahead of second-placed Rivers United, who pipped FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

Elsewhere, another title challengers Lobi Stars were held at home by Kano Pillars, Nasarawa United got the better of Katsina United, while MFM and Enugu Rangers played out a goalless draw in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the clash between Adamawa United and Warri Wolves was interrupted while the visitors were 1-0 ahead.

NPFL matchday 23 results

Wikki 0-1 Plateau Utd

Jigawa GS 2-1 Kwara Utd

Lobi 2-2 Kano Pillars

Dakkada 1-0 Heartland

Rivers Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

MFM 0-0 Rangers

Adamawa Utd 0-1 Wolves (interrupted)

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd