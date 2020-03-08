Nigeria’s Jonathan Reveals What World Must Do For Women

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday asked the world to break down barriers against gender equality and women’s rights as the world marks the 2020 International Women’s Day.

Jonathan, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria’s 2015 general election, recognised the strength and resilience of women.

“Today the world celebrates your strength and resilience. We recognize your sacrifices and achievements in all walks of life,” the former president said in a statement.

“I urge that we all continue to strive to break down barriers against gender equality and women’s rights.”

Concise News understands that countries around the world celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, every year, not only to recognize the achievements made by women, but also bring awareness to the obstacles that still stand in their way.

The day was officially recognised in 1977 by the United Nations.

But members of the women’s movement in Russia during World War I celebrated the first International Women’s Day on March 8, 1913, to peacefully protest the war.

It was gathered that a year later, women across Europe held rallies in solidarity on that same date.