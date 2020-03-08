Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, March 8th, 2020.

A labourer has lost his life on Saturday night after a building belonging to Keystone Bank collapsed in the Palmgrove area of Lagos State. It was learned that the building was under renovation when it caved in at 07.20 pm and trapped labourers working at the site. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the head of the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and chairman of the committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) on Power sector reforms and Distribution Company ownership (DISCOs) made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has vowed that troops will crush the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents causing havoc in the North East in a matter of few days. According to Buratai, troops deployed in Damboa Bornu State few days ago recorded a resounding tactical victory against the insurgents, where the terrorists lost a lot of men and equipment. The Army boss who was represented by the Chief of Policy, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, disclosed this during the Nigerian Army Special Day at the ongoing 41st Kaduna International Trade fair.

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that his victory at the Supreme Court that saw him emerge governor was predicted by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Duoye Diri stated this when he paid a visit to the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Speaking before the congregation, Duoye Diri revealed how he was assured of recovering his mandate by Pastor Adeboye.

Ogun state commissioner for health, Tomi Coker, says the 39 persons on quarantine in the isolation facility in Ewekoro have not developed any symptom of coronavirus. The persons were quarantined following their contact with the Italian patient who imported the virus into the country.

Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra state, has said that if the Igbo are denied the presidency in 2023, they may stop being Nigerians. Ezeife stated this while reacting to Governor Nasir El-Rufai comments that the presidency should go to the South in 2023.

The Bauchi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that it will be embarking on a 21 days strike if the state fails to implement the new minimum wage. This was disclosed by the NLC chairman in the state, Danjuma Kirfi, while speaking on Friday at a press conference.

Assemblies of God Church Nigeria has announced the dismissal of its General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor, Concise News reports. Okoroafor’s dismissal was announced during the church’s General Committee emergency sitting on Friday after the leadership of the church considered a report of his alleged immoral relationship with a U.S-based woman, Maurrissal Nwosu.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country. The Director-General of the United Nations health agency, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, recognised the government’s effort in a tweet on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to boost Arsenal’s Champions League qualifying hopes with a VAR assisted winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham. The Frenchman fired in from Mesut Ozil’s headed cross in the 78th minute and, after a long VAR check, the initial offside flag on Ozil was overruled to put Arsenal on course for their third straight Premier League win, which moves them to within five points of fourth place.

