N-Power: Money ‘Falling On’ Beneficiaries

Volunteers of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power initiative are already receiving their payment for the month of February, Concise News can confirm.

This online news medium had earlier reported that Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation had promised beneficiaries that payment would be made “before the end of the week”.

Ademeso Temitope, a Batch B graduate beneficiary of the scheme who uses UBA, confirmed to this writer on Saturday that she had been paid on Friday.

Five other beneficiaries, who all do not want to be named, also told this reporter that February payment has been settled.

There are close to 500, 000 graduate volunteers in the scheme.

The Federal Government pays them a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

N-Health, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax are some of the components of the N-Power programme.

Of all, N-Teach is the most popular, with Nigerian youths posted to government-owned schools.

The Muhammadu Buhari administration prides the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

