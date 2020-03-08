Man United vs Man City: Guardiola Reveals ‘Truth’ About His Club Wanting Fernandes

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has quashed speculation that his side wanted to buy Portuguese playmaker, Bruno Fernandes before rivals Manchester United snapped him up.

Concise News reports that Fernandes was signed by the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the last transfer window.

While some reports linked him to Manchester City and Barcelona, Guardiola says it is untrue that they tried to sign the 25-year-old.

“I said many times it looks like we are linked with a thousand million players every month,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

“I don’t know if the agents want to create something to do that.

“But I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player (Fernandes), but they link this guy and a thousand million more.”

The former Barcelona manager however admits the erstwhile Sporting Lisbon skipper is a quality player and United were right to acquire him.

Fernandes has impressed since joining United last winter transfer, scoring three goals, and is in the running to be named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February.

The Manchester derby is on Sunday at Old Trafford.