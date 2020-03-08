Latest N-Power News Update Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Sunday, March 8th, 2020, on Concise News.
Here are the latest N-Power news headlines
N-Power February Stipend: ‘God’s Watching You’, Beneficiaries Tell Minister
Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Farouq to settle their February stipend as soon as possible.
The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an idea the N-Power scheme is one of its elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019. Read more here.
N-Power: Money ‘Falling On’ Beneficiaries
Volunteers of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power initiative are already receiving their payment for the month of February.
This online news medium had earlier reported that Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation had promised beneficiaries that payment would be made “before the end of the week”.
Ademeso Temitope, a Batch B graduate beneficiary of the scheme who uses UBA, confirmed to this writer on Saturday that she had been paid on Friday. Read more here.
