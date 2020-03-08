Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Sunday, March 8th, 2020, on Concise News.

A Nigerian who passed through Washington D. C., United States, has tested positive for coronavirus in neighbouring state of Maryland.

The Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, announced this at a news conference on Saturday night, saying all the persons the Nigerian had contact with are being traced in the city.

Meanwhile, 19 people have died in the United States from coronavirus, with the number of infections in the country now more than 400.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.

The Director-General of the United Nations health agency, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, recognised the government’s effort in a tweet on Saturday.

He also thanked the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) for its efforts since the index case of the virus was reported late February.

Ogun state commissioner for health, Tomi Coker, says the 39 persons on quarantine in the isolation facility in Ewekoro have not developed any symptom of coronavirus.

The persons were quarantined following their contact with the Italian patient who came into the country with the virus.

The Italian is being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has admitted it has been strange not to have played football for almost two weeks as sporting activities have been hampered by the spread of coronavirus in Italy.

The Danish Centre-back who is on loan from Sevilla of Spain is recovering from his injury struggles, and is gearing up to take on Genoa on Sunday afternoon in the Serie A.

“These have been strange days, we haven’t played for almost two weeks, but it’s allowed me to have more time to recover,” Kjaer told Milan TV.

“I’m feeling better and I’m happy with the progress I’ve made.”

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.