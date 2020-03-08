Juventus vs Inter Milan: Sarri Tells Ronaldo What He Must ‘Immediately’ Do

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri on Saturday, 7th of March, 2020 challenged Cristiano Ronaldo to “immediately chase after new goals” after his 1000 competitive appearances last time out in Serie A.

Concise News reports that Ronaldo achieved a major career landmark as he hit a grand competitive appearances with his feature against SPAL on the 22nd of February, 2020. He did get a goal in that match.

Sunday’s Derby d’Italia at the Allianz Stadium will be Ronaldo’s first home match since their last Serie engagement versus SPAL.

“This is a great achievement, but he must immediately chase after new goals.

“But we know Cristiano and we know that he will be like that.

“It is a cue for his team-mates to give him a gift.” Sarri told Juve’s official website.

The Serie A clash between Sarri’s men and Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan was set for last Sunday, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The star duel will now take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 – despite an initial date of May 13 being mooted.

It kicks off at 7.45pm UK time – that is 8.45pm in Italy and 2.45pm ET.

In the reverse fixture between the two teams from the two biggest cities in Northwest Italy, Juventus came out on top, winning 2-1.