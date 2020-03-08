I Don’t Have Sympathy For Gerrard, Lampard Declares

Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard has said that he is not going to feel any sympathy for compatriot, Steven Gerrard whose Rangers side are not having it good, having lost their last two games, Concise News reports.

“I don’t want sympathy and I’m not going to hand sympathy or lessons or talks to Steven,” Lampard who was an international teammate of Gerrard stated recently.

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership. ‘The Teddy Bears’ play Ross County on Sunday.

They trail rivals, Celtic by 16 points, although with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, speaking about the future, Gerrard, a Liverpool legend insists Dave King, chairman of Rangers Football Club still believe in him.

“Yes, I have regular contact with Dave and he’s supported me since day one.”

Gerrard has been manager of Rangers since 2018. Prior to that, he was youth coach at Liverpool FC.

The 39-year-old has been named the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month: April 2019, September 2019 and December 2019.