Governor Uzodinma Attacked In Imo Community

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state was on Sunday reportedly attacked by youths in Ohaji Egbema area of the southeast state.
“The youths of Mmahu community who upon sighting the Governor’s convoy started shouting ‘Onye Oshi Vote, Onye Oshi Vote,’ throwing bottles and weapons at the Bulletproof SUV of the Governor which eventually damaged the Governor’s car,” Vanguard quoted a source as saying.
It was learned that governor Uzodinma, said to be at Ohaji to attend a function, was not allowed to come down from the car.
Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) became governor of Imo after the Supreme Court, on 14 January, 2020, nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to the apex court, results from 388 polling units in the 2019 Imo governorship election were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final results.
