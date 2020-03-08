Home » Enyimba Knocked Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

By - 2 mins on March 08, 2020
Enyimba and Horoya had played out a 1-1 draw seven days ago in the first leg in Aba, Nigeria (image courtesy: Fatai Osho)

Guinea’s Horoya have recorded a 3-1 aggregate win over Enyimba to knock the former African champions out of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

More to come…

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

