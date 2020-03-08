Coronavirus: These Have Been Strange Days – Milan Defender Speaks On Disease Outbreak

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has admitted it has been strange not to have played football for almost two weeks as sporting activities have been hampered by the spread of coronavirus in Italy.

Concise News reports that the Danish Centre-back who is on loan from Sevilla of Spain is recovering from his injury struggles, and is gearing up to take on Genoa on Sunday afternoon in the Serie A.

“These have been strange days, we haven’t played for almost two weeks, but it’s allowed me to have more time to recover,” Kjaer told Milan TV.

“I’m feeling better and I’m happy with the progress I’ve made.”

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Italy has risen to 197 after the largest daily increase in fatalities there since the outbreak began.

Football matches have been postponed, with schools and universities now closed across the country until at least 15 March, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The country is undergoing the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia, after surfacing on 31 January 2020 in its northern region.