Coronavirus: Nigerian Tests Positive For Disease

By - 1 hour on March 08, 2020
Most of those who have died in the United States were reported to be elderly (image courtesy: Reuters)

A Nigerian who passed through Washington D. C., United States, has tested positive for coronavirus in neighbouring state of Maryland.

The Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, announced this at a news conference on Saturday night, saying all the persons the Nigerian had contact with are being traced in the city.

Meanwhile, 19 people have died in the United States from coronavirus, with the  number of infections in the country now more than 400.

WHO Praises Nigerian Govt For Swift Tackle Of Coronavirus

In related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.

The Director-General of the United Nations health agency, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, recognised the government’s effort in a tweet on Saturday.

He also thanked the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) for its efforts since the index case of the virus was reported late February.

