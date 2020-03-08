Coronavirus: Italy Closes Cinemas, Theatres, Museums

Museums, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues have been shut in Italy to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to local media.
Schools, nightclubs and casinos were also closed throughout the European country.
Concise News learned that the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, signed the new regulation in the early hours of Sunday.
More than 230 people have died in Italy as a result of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. This is the most deaths from the virus outside China, where the outbreak began in December 2019.
