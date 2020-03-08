Home » Coronavirus: Italy Closes Cinemas, Theatres, Museums

Coronavirus: Italy Closes Cinemas, Theatres, Museums

By - 50 mins on March 08, 2020
coronavirus

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals that now infects humans (image courtesy: Getty)

Museums, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues have been shut in Italy to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to local media.

Schools, nightclubs and casinos were also closed throughout the European country.

Concise News learned that the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, signed the new regulation in the early hours of Sunday.

More than 230 people have died in Italy as a result of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. This is the most deaths from the virus outside China, where the outbreak began in December 2019.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.