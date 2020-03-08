Coronavirus: Buhari Sympathises With Italy, Iran, South Korea

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday sent messages to leaders of Italy, Iran, and South Korea, expressing “deep sympathies” with them over the increasing number of deaths from coronavirus.

The Nigerian leader sympathised with his Iranian and South Korean equivalents, Hassan Rouhani and Moon Jae-in, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppo Conte.

Italy’s death toll from the new coronavirus shot up to 366 on Sunday, while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

The European country has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world.

And Buhari said that the Nigerian government would continue to diligently carry out its duty to the international community by ensuring that the spread of the disease is curtailed.

“There is no cause for panic. Italy, South Korea and Iran remain Nigeria’s allies in good and bad times,” Buhari said, according to a statement issued on Sunday evening by his media aide Garba Shehu.

Commending the three countries on their efforts to contain the virus, Buhari expressed confidence that “with the support of the World Health Organisation and other global agencies all working together to contain the virus, it will only be a matter of time before the world sees an end to this disease.”

He also said, “So far, there have been no known cases of the disease on Nigerian soil, but for the penetration of a lone foreign national found to be a carrier of the virus.”