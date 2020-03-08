Buhari Govt To SERAP: List Ex-Governors, Ministers Collecting Double Pay, Life Pensions

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received double pay and life pensions.

Concise News understands that the Nigerian government wants the list in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of a court.

A court judgment in 2019 had ordered the federal government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by ex-governors and ministers.

SERAP had earlier sent a letter to Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abukabar Malami (SAN), asking him to advise and persuade president Buhari to fully enforce the judgment.

And in his reply, dated February 24, 2020, Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated 6th December, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organization to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”

SERAP, in its reply, welcomed the request.

“We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary. Nigerians cannot wait for you to take legal action to scrap states’ pension laws and fully recover the public funds collected,” SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said.

“Immediate obedience to the judgment will be a victory for the rule, and provide an impetus for the government’s anti-corruption fight. It will also be a rare piece of good news for the people of Nigeria, as it will send a powerful message to former governors and ministers that have collected and/or collecting double pay that they will be held to account for their actions, and mark the end of this state-level impunity,” the rights organisation also said.