‘Biafra Is The Only Option’, IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Insists

As the debate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federalism rages, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has insisted that “Biafra is the only option”, Concise News reports.

The pro-Biafra leader, despite being on ‘self-exile’ has not lessened his crusade against the Nigerian state.

A message on his known Twitter handle reads on Sunday: “In 1967, Gowon, North & SW rejected RESTRUCTURING (known then as ABURI) & banded together in a GENOCIDAL war against Biafrans that stood for ‘restructuring’. Today, SW, NC plus Gowon, Danjuma, OBJ are BEGGING for restructuring. Isn’t Elohim wonderful! #Biafra is the ONLY option.”

IPOB movement believes an independent region will resolve the issue of the marginalization of the Igbos. They also want to bring the non-Igbo, oil-rich Niger Delta into the breakaway state. As well, they insist it was part of the ‘original Biafra’.

Meanwhile, over the years the Nigerian government has always ruled out the possibility of the country’s fragmentation.