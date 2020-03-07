While still in a joyous mood, BBNaija star Teddy A has taken to Instagram to shower praises on his wife Bambam for giving him a “gorgeous human”.

Concise News reports that the reality stars announced the arrival of their baby girl Zendaya Folakemi Adebuniyan in the early hours of Thursday, March 5.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Teddy A shared a heartwarming message where he expressed his love for his better half.

He wrote “My Woman, My Everything. Yummy mommy, Mama Zen, My Bem Bem, Athena Baby, Aya Mi, Thank you for giving me such a beautiful baby girl, you deserve something heavy for giving me such a gorgeous human. So Help Me God.”

“I can’t even begin to explain neither can I contain this joy I’m feeling inside right now! I love you scatter”

Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.