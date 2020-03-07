Home » WHO Praises Nigerian Govt For Swift Tackle Of Coronavirus

WHO Praises Nigerian Govt For Swift Tackle Of Coronavirus

By - 2 hours on March 07, 2020
WHO Praises Nigerian Govt For Swift Tackle Of Coronavirus

Patients in Wuhan, China (image courtesy: AFP)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended the Nigerian government on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country.

The Director-General of the United Nations health agency, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, recognised the government’s effort in a tweet on Saturday.

He also thanked the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) for its efforts since the index case of the virus was reported late February.

Ghebreyesus noted that Nigeria was swift and transparent in the manner it shared the sequence of coronavirus from the country’s first case.

“This a true act of solidarity and an important step in stopping the coronavirus from spreading further,” he said.

The remarks by the health agency’s director-general was in reaction to an earlier tweet by the NCDC that Nigeria has published the first African SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence, from coronavirus.

His tweet did not go unnoticed as the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, thanked the Ethiopian for recognising the efforts of the Federal Government and others fighting the virus in the country.

Ihekweazu, however, noted that the nation still has “a long journey ahead” in ensuring that the people of the country were protected from the virus and similar diseases.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.