Reasons Some Married Men Want Their Wives Dead- Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has pointed out that some married men want their wives dead so they can remarry.

Bamiloye stated this in a Instagram post where he spoke on the consequences of having a nagging and contentous wife.

According to him, many men are unhappy ad only enduring their marriages but pretend that all is well.

The evangelist said that those men only wish their wives would die because that is the only acceptable condition in which the bible has given them to remarry.

He wrote “Unfortunately, some married men are ENDURING their marriage instead of ENJOYING it, because the CONTENTOUS WIFE had made the home very unpleasant. I strongly believe that there are some of such men who would wish their wives would die off so that they can be free doctrinally speaking to marry another woman now with much caution. This is what the Bible means when it says “Better to live in a desert than with a nagging and a CONTENTIOUS wife” and in another portion, it says: It is better to go and live on the top of the roof corner than stay inside the house with a quarrelsome wife.

“SURELY, THERE ARE MANY MEN WHO ARE LANGUISHING SECRETLY IN THE HAND OF CONTENTOUS, QUARELSOME AND NAGGING WIVES”.

This platfrom reports that this comes days after he advised women against rushing into marriage, so as not to have devil’s cousin as suitors.